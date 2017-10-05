Broken ribs can't stop racer's bid for Bathurst glory

IPSWICH-bred racer Ash Walsh is right to continue his latest Bathurst mission after another eventful day on the famous mountain.

Walsh today turned two laps in the sister No. 8 Brad Jones Racing Holden of Nick Percat to evaluate his fitness, having been cleared by doctors prior to the session.

"I passed, so I'm good to go," Walsh said, nursing four broken ribs after a sports car testing crash last week.

"It's still painful obviously but I feel like I'll be okay. Getting in and out of the car's probably the worst part. I don't have good mobility at the moment, and it hurts to fold yourself into a pretzel to get yourself out."

Carrera Cup driver Andre Heimgartner was on standby at Brad Jones Racing in case Walsh was deemed unable to compete.

Walsh's stint in the No. 8 came to a premature end. He bunkered the car in the sand at The Chase having just set the fastest time in the sector across the top of the mountain.

After he was dragged out, scheduled co-driver Macauley Jones hopped aboard for the remainder of the session.

It was the first of two times the session was red-flagged, with a crash from James Moffat's co-driver Richard Muscat at the Dipper leading to another stoppage that would see seven minutes of running trimmed from the session.

Ford swept the top three spots in Practice 2 for the Bathurst 1000 - with Prodrive Racing's throwback livery living up to its lineage.

Dean Canto laid down a 2m06.32s lap to head a trio of Falcons aboard the car he will share with 2013 winner Mark Winterbottom, their car carrying the livery worn by Allan Moffat's machine in 1977 to mark the 40th anniversary of Ford's famous 1-2 finish.

All four Prodrive Racing Fords are using the same upgraded engine package that powered Cameron Waters and Richie Stanaway to victory in the Sandown 500, the latter posting the sixth-fastest time in the session.

Tony D'Alberto rounded out the top three in the Shell V-Power Racing Ford he will share with Fabian Coulthard, while Luke Youlden and James Golding completed the top five.

Tim Slade's No. 14 car wasn't out on track after his heavy crash in Practice 1.

Slade lost the rear of the Freightliner entry through the left-hander, grazing the right-side wall with the back of Commodore before making heavy contact on the left.

The crash has left Brad Jones Racing with another major repair. The car was not expected to return to the track until tomorrow.

Both Red Bull Holdens were conspicuously absent from the top half of the order, as was the second Shell Ford of Alex Premat, all three appearing to focus on setup changes and electing not to run fresher tyres at the end of the session.

All up, only 24 cars made it out for the second session, with the No. 62 Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport Holden also sidelined after Alex Rullo's crash in the morning session.