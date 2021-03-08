Wally Lewis cosies up with new love

Wally Lewis has stepped out publicly in Townsville with his new love as the feud with his family escalates in the wake of his marriage breakdown.

In an unusual twist to the break-up, the league legend spent time with new love Lynda Adams on Saturday before a publicity event where he signed copies of his "warts and all" autobiography that tells at length of his love for his family and now-estranged wife Jackie.

The King ended his whirlwind day watching the sunset with his new flame on the balcony, beer in hand and snuggled up in a bathrobe.

The Sunday Mail has learned family tensions have intensified in recent weeks since the announcement of the end of his 36-year marriage. Revelations of an alleged long-term affair between Lewis and Ms Adams were understood to have devastated Jackie and strained Lewis' relationship with their three adult children - Mitchell, Lincoln and Jamie-Lee.

It is understood he made unsuccessful attempts to reconcile with his children in recent weeks and the family divide has worsened as Lewis continues to travel to North Queensland, where Ms Adams lives, over consecutive weekends.

Lewis spent hours at the QBD bookstore in Townsville Saturday morning signing copies of his autobiography My Life, which he released alongside co-writer Steve Haddan in December and had sold more than 16,000 copies by January.

The second print run of My Life arrived in mid-February, when Lewis is believed to have first visited Ms Adams since news of their relationship broke a fortnight earlier. Locals spotted them enjoying a boat ride on the Great Barrier Reef with friends over Valentine's Day weekend and Lewis was photographed visiting Magnetic Island, off Townsville, last weekend.

Wally and Jackie ended their marriage last year and sold their family's Birkdale home in November.

In the December media release promoting his book, in which he described Jackie as his "tower of strength", Lewis described it as "a warts-and-all, access-all-areas version of events on and off the field".

"Trust me, there's been plenty of ups and downs, they're all in the book," he said.

Mr Haddan said he was not informed of the couple's marital issues until after the book had been printed.

When announcing the break-up last month, The King said he wanted to "acknowledge the pain and upset my family has gone through" and hoped "over time we can rebuild our ties and move on with life".

The Sunday Mail understands the cracks appeared when Jackie confronted her husband almost three years ago after growing suspicious about his behaviour.

