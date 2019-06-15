Wally Lewis coming to Ipswich

WHILE rugby league great Wally Lewis is best known for his achievements on the field or in front of the camera, the health battles he and his family have faced takes less of the spotlight.

He is remembered as one the game's greatest but once admitted there are large chunks of his playing career he can't recall.

His battle with epilepsy came to public attention after he appeared disoriented live on air and was not able to continue, forcing him to take time away from television to undergo brain surgery.

'The King' will speak at the City of Ipswich Business Luncheon next week about his journey to overcoming adversity.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Phillip Bell said there was already "intense interest" in Mr Lewis' visit to league heartland.

"People need a good reason to leave their business, even for a short time," Mr Bell said.

"Simply having a really inspirational message is not good enough, it has to be entertaining.

"Along with the local boys in Allie Langer and the Walters boys, Wally is up there as one of the most popular faces in his region for rugby league.

"Not withstanding all of his achievements taking place in rugby league a long time ago, Wally Lewis is still recognised as 'The King'."

The lunch will be held on Thursday, June 20 at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre from 11.30am-2pm.

For tickets, visit https://ipswichtickets.com.au/event/9534.