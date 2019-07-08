Walloon hotel brawl ends up with woman arrested

A FEW too many at the Walloon Hotel will have longer-lasting effects than a hangover for one woman.

A 24-year-old Lowood woman was arrested and charged after attempting to brawl with police after they attempted to kick her out of the Walloon Hotel.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said police were called to a disturbance at the hotel about 6.30pm Saturday evening.

"While police were arresting her, we will allege she became abusive towards police and struck out at officers, in one case assaulting by pushing and kicking,” they said.

"She was charged with three counts of assault police, one count of obstruct police and one count of commit public nuisance.”

Move on directions were also issued to her friends, the QT understands.

At least four officers attended, however eye-witness reports have the number at several cars and at least eight officers.

The woman will front Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 29.