Waller team aims at Everest slots

Trainer Chris Waller already has two runners locked in for The Everest. Picture: AAP

CHAMPION trainer Chris Waller could end up with four of his stable's sprinters in the $14 million The Everest this spring.

Sydney's premier trainer has selected Enticing Star to run in his slot while stablemate Arcadia Queen was snapped up by slot-holders The Star.

Both mares are owned by Bob Peters.

With four slots left, Waller has at least two others sprinters in the Everest mix.

Nature Strip, the Group 1 The Galaxy winner, is a brilliant short-course speedster and would be ideally suited to the Group 2 Schillaci Stakes over 1100m at Caulfield, run a week before The Everest on October 19.

The winner of the Schillaci Stakes is guaranteed a start in The Everest by slot-holder, Melbourne Racing Club.

Waller also trains promising rising three-year-old colt Yes Yes Yes, who is part-owned by Coolmore, which has a vacant Everest slot.

Alizee is in the mix for a start in The Everest. Picture: Getty Images

Harron holds fire

James Harron will assess the spring carnival form of Everest contenders before making his slot selection.

Harron believes he can afford to play the waiting game now that eight sprinters have been announced as Everest starters.

"I think I'm in a good position now and can take my time before making a decision,'' Harron said.

"There's still three months to the race and a lot can happen. I can study the sprinters who return to racing in good form early in the spring.''

Godolphin is the other slot-holder still to make an Everest determination but they will almost certainly select a sprinter from the James Cummings stable with Alizee, Trekking, Osborne Bulls and Microphone being considered.

William Pike is set to break the Australian record for most winners in a season. Picture: AAP

Pike eyes record

Perth's superstar jockey Willie Pike is set to smash the national record for most wins by a jockey in a single season.

The champion Perth-based jockey has ridden 223 winners and needs just one more win to break the record set by Allan Robinson of 223.5 wins in 2005-06.

Pike, who has a strike rate of 25.8 per cent wins to rides, has seven rides on Saturday.