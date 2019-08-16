Wallaroo moulds professionals of the future

SETTING THE STANDARD: Queensland Red Asako Ono is taking the Ipswich State High School rugby union program to the next level.

SETTING THE STANDARD: Queensland Red Asako Ono is taking the Ipswich State High School rugby union program to the next level. Rob Williams

A CHANCE meeting with principal Simon Riley at a South Bank careers expo brought diminutive Queensland Reds scrum half Asako Ono to Ipswich State High School.

An exercise physiologist, the rugby union star originally studied teaching to satisfy Visa requirements so that she could return to Australia to chase her Wallaroos' ambition after spending time working for the Mitsubishi Dynobaurs.

She did not expect to fall in love with the profession.

"When I've got the girls and can see the improvement or I give feedback and they take it up and improve, I just think it is the greatest thing ever,” she said.

"I didn't think I would feel like that when I started teaching.

"I started because I needed a Visa to stay and play (rugby).

"But now I feel like I'm making differences to a few of the girls in the program and I really hope to see them grow in years to come.”

Ono, who was named in the Wallaroos Development Squad after featuring for the Reds in the SuperW Competition this year, is currently in charge of the year seven and eight students and she plans to develop them into top line professionals.

"When they finish school they could be looking at NRLW or Aussie Rugby Sevens,” she said. "There are a few of the girls that I am like 'I'm going to make you the most famous women's player ever.'

"Those girls hear me out. They see me following my dream and I think they go 'If I listen to this one I can go somewhere'.

"I'm making sure that they don't just treat school as something that you have got to do.

"Yes you have got to do school but use it as a vehicle to your success.”

The dedicated mentor recently acquired a $2000 grant from St George Bank to help her purchase much-needed equipment and grow Ipswich State High's rugby union program.

She told St George she had a hard time finding sponsors and juggling her rugby career and they were only too happy to help the positive influencer.

"What they did for us was amazing,” she said.

"Now I just need to be smart with what I use the money on.”

The girls' jerseys now feature the same St George logo that appears on the jerseys of Super W teams.

Ono said it was good for the budding players to feel like professionals and the addition had already served as extra motivation.

St George Regional Executive Brisbane south west and far north Queensland Ashlyn Tune said the bank was committed to strengthening grass roots rugby union and offering more kids access to equipment and facilities, and opportunities to enjoy the game played in heaven.