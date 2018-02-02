Exhausted wallaby plucked from ocean

JUST weeks after a wallaby stopped traffic on the Sydney Harbour Bridge, another curious marsupial has found itself in need of rescue, being pulled from Sydney harbour.

The wallaby was spotted by Manly Fast Ferry staff about 50m from shore about 7.15pm last night.

Quick-thinking staff looped a rope around the exhausted wallaby before winching it from the water.

Ferries were delayed while crews pulled the wallaby from the harbour. Picture: Facebook

Nine news reports ferries were delayed as crew carried out the dramatic rescue in front of commuters.

Last month a swamp wallaby, nicknamed 'Skippy' led police on a chase as it hopped across Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The crew of the Manly Fast Ferry were quick to react when a wayward wallaby was spotted in Sydney Harbour. Picture: Facebook

Traffic controllers monitored the animal as it made its way across to lane one and took the Cahill Expressway exit to Macquarie Street.

The wallaby which stopped traffic on the Habour Bridge in January.

It was finally stopped near the Conservatorium of Music. Police suspect the marsupial came from a golf course in Cammeray.

The wallaby was sheltered by a police car and was taken by animal welfare officers to Taronga Wildlife Hospital for veterinary assessment.