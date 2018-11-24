Real reason Wallaby Beale was dropped

Kurtley Beale has been dropped for the Wallabies’ clash with England at Twickenham after he brought women into his hotel room in Cardiff. Picture: Getty Images

Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley-Cooper knew they were breaking team protocols when they brought three women into their team hotel room a fortnight ago, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said, and so they had to be dropped for the match against England.

Ashley-Cooper's sister-in-law and two of her friends joined the pair in a room at Cardiff's Crowne Plaza on November 11, after Australia had lost 9-6 to Wales.

It's understood the women left the hotel before midnight and there was no drunken behaviour.

While family members are generally welcome, "guests" are not, and the Wallabies' leadership group of Michael Hooper, David Pocock, Allan Alaalatoa, Samu Kerevi and Nick Phipps concluded that the pair should face sanction.

Kurtley Beale won’t get to wear the Wallabies’ indigenous jersey at Twickenham. Picture: Simon Bullard

The group found out about the late-night visit last week in preparation for the Italy game - in which Ashley-Cooper started and Beale came off the bench - but decided it was too deep into their preparation to take action.

The Wallabies arrived in London on Sunday, and Cheika said the leadership group approached him on Tuesday to penalise Beale and Ashley-Cooper for breaching team protocol.

Cheika immediately made the decision to drop the pair from this weekend's match, costing Beale the chance to wear the Wallabies' indigenous jersey at Twickenham, but had hoped to keep the sanction under wraps so as not to distract from team preparation.

Cheika alerted Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle and she supported his decision.

News broke on Friday morning and Cheika said the two veteran players should have known better.

"Obviously there is disappointment - and they are disappointed too, it's a small error of judgment, it could be compared to not being on curfew or late for training," Cheika said, adding that there was no grey area around having women in their hotel.

"They're part of our standards, I think that's the right thing these days without a doubt," Cheika said.

"There's different times where we bring our families into the hotel and different things like that but this was different, and even though there's nothing sinister I still think the rules are rules, the team law's the team law and I think that's where we've got to go.

"We've got to make this team better and stop making the small excuses, 'I didn't understand that that would be, I thought that would be okay,'. That's the way it is. You can't have that grey.

"If the skipper says that's not happening or that's the team rule no matter what it is, you go against it no matter what it is, whether in this instance it was a family member or whatever it is, doesn't matter, that's the rule."

Beale and Ashley-Cooper apologised to teammates early this week and set about helping them prepare.

"They're very contrite that they let the team down, we've seen by their involvement during the week and today that they want nothing more than the team to win,' Cheika said.

"They've done nothing to hurt anyone else. They've let their teammates down in this instance, and that's where it should lay.

"The leadership group in our team is reflective of the whole team.

"One thing we've had this year is we've been really solid, in the face of a lot of adversity.

"I've been pleased we haven't looked for excuses.

"[Beale] just made a mistake like any player would, it happens when you play in teams.

"There's different levels, and if the captain gives the directive we're all following.

"Sometimes you get a bit of pain, but in the end you get a lot of gain."

The Wallabies are desperate to end a five-match losing streak against England, and after the late withdrawal of Pocock due to neck injury, Beale would certainly have been in line to come onto the bench as a utility back.

Instead, because of the breach, Cheika has been forced to pick two specialist wingers in Sefanaia Naivalu and Marika Koroibete as reserves, leaving their playmaking stocks vulnerable should Matt Toomua or Bernard Foley get injured.