'Wall of heat': Inside fatal nightclub fire

Hunter Nicol, a former police officer and survivor of the 1973 Whiskey Au Go-Go firebombing.

A former police officer who survived a horrific arson attack on a Brisbane nightclub in the 1970s has relived how he escaped on the night 15 people perished.

Survivors of the Whiskey Au Go-Go nightclub fire in 1973 are giving evidence at an inquest into the shocking firebombing of the Fortitude Valley venue.

Fifteen people died from carbon monoxide poisoning early in the morning of March 8, 1973, when two petrol drums were ignited on the ground floor of the nightclub.

On Tuesday, survivor Hunter Nicol gave evidence of how he escaped the fire via a window on the night the arson attack occurred.

The incident left him with permanent respiratory issues, including bronchitis and damage to his lungs and throat.

The retired police officer went with two friends - William David Nolan and Leslie Gordon Palethorpe - that night to see a band play at the club.

As they were seated watching the band, he heard a “whoosh” and felt a “wall of heat” before noticing the smoke.

“Somebody called out ‘Fire!’ and people started to scatter,” Mr Nicol said.

“By the time I got up off the table … the smoke just got thicker.”

As photos of the smouldering building were displayed, he told the court he aimed for what he thought was the fire escape when the building was plunged into darkness.

Tragically, he lost sight of his friends and later found out they had perished in the fire.

Police Inspector L Bardwell of the CIB Scientific Section inspects the damage at the Whiskey Au-Go-Go nightclub in Fortitude Valley, destroyed after a firebomb attack which killed 15 people.

“The lights went out … I was totally disorientated,” he said.

Mr Nicol said he was on the point of collapse while trying to escape and thought he was “going to die”.

After finding a window, he had to take in fresh air in order to help others scrambling to escape, including a girl screaming she was going to die.

“The smoke was coming so thick and so dense … I was aiming for the vicinity between the stage and female change room thinking there was a door there,” Mr Nicol said.

“I pushed about five or six people out the window, including the girl. I climbed out onto the roof myself and didn’t see anyone come out.

Mr Nicol said the building had been “gutted” when he escaped onto the roof and described others who escaped as being covered in soot.

After running around the side to find an exit, he discovered one was blocked by a chained gate.

“The police and fire brigade arrived pretty quickly … I went around to see if I could help,” Mr Nicol said.

The Whiskey Au Go-Go firebombing was one of the worst mass murders in modern Australian history until the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

On Monday, statements from the families of the victims were read out in court revealing their sorrow and heartbreak after losing their loved ones.

Two men, John Andrew Stuart and James Richard Finch, were convicted of murdering waitress Jennifer Davie, the youngest victim of the fire.

But questions have persisted for years over the alleged involvement of others in the incident and the full circumstances of the tragic deaths.

James Finch was one of the men jailed for murder and arson.

Stuart died in prison in 1979 while Finch, who was deported to England after serving his sentence, died earlier this year.

The inquest was reopened after the sentencing of murderers Vincent O’Dempsey and Garry Dubois, who were jailed in 2017 for the killing of Barbara McCulkin and her daughters, Vicki and Leanne, in 1974.

During O’Dempsey’s sentencing, it was alleged Barbara McCulkin knew about his involvement in the Whiskey Au Go-Go firebombing and she was murdered to silence any implications.

Convicted murderer Vincent O'Dempsey.

O’Dempsey is a key witness at the inquest.

Dubois was also due to give evidence but was last week found dead in his cell.

The inquest continues.

