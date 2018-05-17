Menu
Anytime Fitness Springfield manager Rachel Campbell promotes the 24hr treadmill fundraiser called Tread Together.
Health

Walking towards $15,000 for suicide prevention

by Carly Morrissey
17th May 2018 10:01 AM
ANYTIME Fitness Springfield are walking towards a $15,000 fundraising goal this month.

In a bid to raise awareness for mental health they are holding a 24 hour treadmill challenge over May 25-26 and aim to raise $15,000 for Suicide Prevention Australia.

Anytime Fitness Springfield manager Rachel Campbell said more mental health services were needed in the community.

"I personally have mental health issues in my family and it wasn't until we needed support that we realised how little there was,” she said.

"It's one of those issues that people turn a blind eye on but when you look at the stats there was 2866 deaths to suicide in 2016.”

In a video posted on the Anytime Fitness Facebook page Ms Campbell said 75% of those deaths were males.

"These statistics they're not only shocking, but they're real and something needs to be done and that is why we are stepping up and running, walking or dancing our way to make a difference,” she said in the video.

"We want you to help us join the fight and make a difference. Every step that you make is another step towards saving a life.

"When we talk about fitness and health, we tend to talk about physical health, conditioning and nourishment for our bodies. But what we fail to talk about enough, is mental fitness and mental health.”

Anytime Fitness has partnered with Springfield businesses to book people in to walk on three treadmills for the 24 hour period.

There are still timeslots left and you can do as little as 15 minutes or more if you wanted to.

So far there's someone locked in to jump on at midnight but Ms Campbell is calling on shift workers to take up the overnight spots.

All 450 Anytime Fitness clubs in Australia will be holding the challenge.

You can donate or sign up online at http://signup.com/go/gOGPVpZ or http://treadtogether.gofundraise.com.au/page/Springfield2018.

