Walk to start a conversation

Myjanne Jensen
| 12th Jul 2017 6:38 PM
Sisters Ashley Hepworth and Melissa Yarrow will hold a 5km walk or run event to raise money for Sands Australia who provide support for parents and families who experience miscarriage, still birth and newborn death.
IT'S ONE of the most traumatic experiences anyone could live through, yet miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn death are all topics no-one likes to talk about.

For anyone who has experienced any of the three they know all too well the trauma and more importantly isolation attached to the experience.

Redbank resident and mother of three Ashley Hepworth is determined to change that and is hosting a fun run to honour her sister who lost a baby to miscarriage earlier this year, as well as her own baby she lost to miscarriage a few years ago.

"I didn't tell anyone about my miscarriage until my sister Melissa had her miscarriage, so I just kept it a secret and had to deal with it on my own," Ms Hepworth said.

"Even when it happened to my sister I still found it hard to talk to her about it even though I had been through the same thing because you just don't know what to say or how to approach the situation.

 

Sisters Ashley Hepworth and Melissa Yarrow will be taking part in a 5km walk to raise money for Sands Australia who provide support for parents and families who experience miscarriage, still birth and newborn death.
"When I came across the Sands fundraiser on Facebook I wanted to do one in memory of Isaac, the baby boy my sister lost and I put together a Facebook page and broke it to Melissa that way.

"It upset her at the time because it brings it all back, but she also understood why I was doing it and is now on board too and we just really want to get awareness out there about miscarriage and newborn death so people know they are not alone and we can start talking about it more."

Sands is a 40 year-old charity which provides support, information, education and advocacy for parents and families who experience the death of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, newborn death or other pregnancy losses.

Ms Yarrow is mother to 2-year-old Connor and the baby boy she lost, Isaac.

She said the loss of her baby was traumatic and still found it hard to talk about to this day.

 

Sisters Melissa Yarrow and Ashley Hepworth with Connor Hepworth, 2 will be taking part in a 5km walk to raise money for Sands Australia who provide support for parents and families who experience miscarriage, still birth and newborn death.
Despite her grief however, she wanted to share her story as she felt far too many women thought they were alone in the situation and not enough information about support was available to the wider public.

"When I was in the hospital no-one said there were these organisations you could call or whatever, so I got nothing," Ms Yarrow said.

"So you just go home and are supposed to grieve in private and I thought this is crap because there is no-one that I can talk to.

"We hope that through this walk people can come and talk to others who have been through the same thing and realise they are not alone."

Sands CEO Andre Carvalho said it was an all too familiar story and hoped that through the 55 fundraisers held across the country, it would start to create more dialogue around the issue.

"It's very much part of our mission is to raise more awareness, but the fundraiser is also about recognising it is a very taboo subject that not many people want to talk about due to cultural societal challenges," Mr Carvalho said.

"In this way we hope to facilitate more conversation about the issues and to recognise that no matter what stage the pregnancy was at, it was still a baby.

"We focus primarily on providing emotional support through different services, our main one being our national support line which you can ring at any time.

The difference with our service is that our volunteers are all bereaved parent themselves which offers the ability for understanding and hope."

 

Sisters Melissa Yarrow and Ashley Hepworth with Connor Hepworth, 2 will be taking part in a 5km walk to raise money for Sands Australia who provide support for parents and families who experience miscarriage, still birth and newborn death.
The Sands Springfield Lakes 24/7 Walk, Jog or Run Event will be held at 12pm on Sunday July 23 at 55 Burlington Terrace, Springfield Lakes.

Registration costs $5 per adult, $2 per child. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

