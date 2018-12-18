Walking tall now pain and kilos gone

LAST year Janis Denman could barely walk, but when her friend was diagnosed with cancer she decided to do something about it.

Now her pain is gone, she's walking and she's lost 15 kilos.

The 57-year-old said she had been feeling "stuck" with bad knee and hip pain and not knowing how to stop the weight piling on.

"I stopped doing anything," she said.

Ms Denman was also suffering from problems with her thyroid which made her feel fatigued.

"I gained a lot of weight and I couldn't exercise because of the pain.

"I didn't know what to do with myself."

But when her friend was diagnosed with breast cancer in October last year it "struck a chord" with her.

"I had an aha moment. How dare you not let yourself be as healthy as you can be.

"We have no right to waste our health and our life."

Ms Denman said she had been feeling frustrated.

"I had always been healthy. I kind of felt like I didn't know how to move forward.

"I consider myself young still, I had a lot of years to live but felt I couldn't go for a walk around the block. I felt stuck."

It was around the same time as her friend's diagnosis that Ms Denman heard one of the personal trainers at the gym she had used before her injuries, ME Fitness, was an exercise physiologist.

"Getting myself to walk into that gym again was really difficult."

But the exercises helped with her pain and she became more mobile.

She started training twice a week strengthening muscles to reduce the pain.

"I just felt better. I'm not sure where I would be if I hadn't done it."

At her biggest Ms Denman weighed 72kg, on her slight frame the weight was impacting on her health.

Now thanks to the gym and starting a program with her nutritionist she's lost 15kg.

Her advice for anyone else feeling stuck is to just move forward.

"Find the right person to help you move froward. Just take the step."

Six weeks ago she had knee surgery to repair a tear in her meniscus, leaving her knee pain free.

"It's now 100 per cent, I can do everything I want to."

And over time her hip pain cleared up thanks to the exercises from her trainers.

She said the gym was amazing not only physically but mentally.

"They're all really friendly and supportive.

"I still go to the gym now, but I'm like a person with no injuries."