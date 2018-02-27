Jets coach welcomes Intrust Cup selection dilemma

TASMAN TRAVELS: The Ipswich Jets were invited to NZ to help celebrate the Ponsonby Ponies' 110th anniversary.

IPSWICH Jets co-coach Shane Walker has welcomed the "nightmare" he and brother Ben are facing in picking a starting side for round one of the Intrust Super Cup season.

Walker oversaw a four-day trip to Auckland last week, where the Jets helped the Ponsonby Ponies - the oldest rugby league club in New Zealand - celebrate their 110th anniversary with a final pre-season hit out.

The Jets open their 2018 campaign against reigning champions PNG Hunters in Port Moresby next Sunday, and Walker said he is no closer to settling on who will start on March 4 after a number of players impressed in Auckland.

"We're very happy with (how the pre-season has gone), but we do have a big nightmare in front of us to pick a team for round one that's for sure," he said.

"It was a good trip, the boys had a chance to get away and bond before the season starts.

"It was a good opportunity for the boys to get some game time in, which they all got plenty of."

But it was not all smooth sailing.

"We did pick up a couple of injuries," Walker said.

"Husky Teautau injured his hamstring, he had a couple of guys on him and his legs got separated.

"Ramon Filipine has a bit of a hamstring strain as well, and Chol Cholo hurt his ankle."

Despite the injuries, Walker felt the short trek across the Tasman was ultimately a fruitful one.

"We were very well looked after by the Ponsonby Ponies," he said.

"They wanted something a little different other than a normal trial game, so they invited us over.

"It was a good opportunity to spend some time together and was good match practice.

"We got to catch up with some old Jets as well. (Former BRL player) Francis Leger is in the Warriors system, he spent the off-season training with them so it was good to catch up with him."