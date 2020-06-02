Walker calls on Ipswich residents to back Rangers

QUALITY OVER QUANTITY: Ipswich Rangers senior coaches Andrew Walker and Paul Faapo agree community is their club’s greatest strength. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AS the Western Corridor NRL bid gains momentum Ipswich Rangers coach Andrew Walker has called on the local community to throw its support behind the region’s lone rugby union club.

In a rugby league mad area, Rangers can all too often take a back seat.

While Walker rates the strong sense of community which already exists at the club its greatest asset, the dual international can’t help but wonder what the Woodend outfit would be capable of with the backing of the wider population.

“If this community gets behind us, it’s a big community and it’s a tight community,” he said.

“They have the capacity for an NRL side coming out here (to Ipswich).

“Imagine if we had a strong community like that following behind us.

“I’m pretty sure if we had a crowd down here every week the players would be up for it.”

For 52 years, Rangers have carved out a home in rugby league heartland, offering opportunities to young men and now women to enjoy the game played in heaven in a rewarding and family orientated setting.

Few in numbers but endowed with heart, the green and white invariably punch above their weight.

Set to take on his first senior gig at Rangers after working closely with the under-14s previously, co-coach Paul Faapo said it was the rich club community which set it apart and made the on-field achievements possible.

“We’re such a small club, so the community plays a big part of making it what it is,” he said.

“There are some phenomenal people that do work in the club.”

Crossing his fingers for some play, Walker echoed Faapo’s thoughts.

He said working among the tight-knit Rangers community alongside quality people was what excited him most about his new role and he was hopeful the season would get underway as soon as possible.

“I’m just looking forward to this year,” he said.

Enlisting both Walker and Faapo is a major coup for Rangers.

When the opportunity to attain the services of leading junior coach Faapo and ex-Wallaby Walker emerged the club seized the chance.

As well as offering considerable rugby knowledge, both are expected to supplement the positive culture already in place.

President Rohan McPhail said while Faapo was a sleeping asset who had proven his leadership and man management qualities, Walker also had reached a point where he was looking to give back at a grassroots level to the sport which afforded him so much.

“Andrew has been working on things in his own life and hopefully we can help him,” McPhail said.

“It’s a win, win for both.”

McPhail said Faapo’s skills were already helping Rangers’ other senior and junior sides, and the club also intended to deploy Walker to assist with the crucial development of these players.