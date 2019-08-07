Intrust Super Cup: Ipswich Jets co-coach Ben Walker set to retire

ONE half of the Ipswich Jets co-coaching duo has announced his retirement for the end of the 2019 Intrust Super Cup season, with Ben Walker set to walk away from the job.

The 42-year-old has been with the club for the past 11 years and has this morning announced he will be stepping down from the coaching position to spend time with his family and concentrate on his own business.

His brother, Shane, will continue to coach the Jets in 2020, alongside assistant Kieron Lander.

Despite retiring from the ISC, Ben has not ruled out pursuing an NRL coaching opportunity.

Ben (left) and Shane Walker coaching the Ipswich Jets from the sidelines. Picture: Stewart McLean

The Walker brothers had been interviewed for the Titans head mentor gig last month but missed out to St Helen's coach Justin Holbrook.

The pair have been one of the club's most successful mentors, having never finished a season lower than eighth, while also taking out the 2015 Intrust Super Cup premiership and the NRL State Championship.

Ipswich Jets chairman Steve Johnson said it had been a shame the Walker brothers had not gone on to coach in the NRL.

Shane, Chris and Ben Walker in 2009 after it was announced Chris would join his brothers at Ipswich.

"The club's one regret is not losing Ben to an NRL club in a head coaching role which is the game's loss, but in era of boring NRL style play, it is refreshing to see NRL clubs adopt some of Ben's unique plays," Johnson said.

"Ben will be remembered as the only Intrust Super Cup coach to have influenced how the game is played at an NRL level".

Jets' CEO Richard Hughes also thanked Ben for his service to the club.

"Ben has contributed so much of his time, expertise, passion and dedication to the club," Hughes said.

"He will always be amongst the most influential personalities that have ever been part of the Jets family."