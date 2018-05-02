Walker attacked twice by aggressive brown snake

Ms Angier was positive it was a brown.

A traumatised Augustine Heights resident has warned walkers to beware after she was set on twice by an aggressive, juvenile brown snake.

Alison Angier was en route to the dog park with her dogs Daisy and Rusty when the snake rushed out of the grass on the corner of Cadoc St.

"It came straight for the dogs and I," Ms Angier said.

"It was a baby about half a meter in length.

She said the snake missed Daisy by inches.

Alison Angier with Daisy and Rusty who were attacked by a brown snake in Augustine Heights.

"I watched it go across in the grass towards the fence and thought it then safe to carry on walking, but as I started it turned back and came after us again so I turned around and ran holding the dogs close by me.

"Rusty was bitten three years ago by a baby brown in the dog park and he only just pulled through, so I've been super vigilant since then."

Snake catcher Lana Fields said brown snakes generally would not be active in the cooler, early morning, but did not discount it was possible.

"There was a dead one in the roadside as well. I was wondering if that was its mother."