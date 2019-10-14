Walk puts spotlight on child safety

The Day for Daniel Walk will be held on October 26 in Ipswich. Emmy from Act For Kids, Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy , Melissa Pedersen from ICYS and Kerry Orr from Act For Kids.

The Day for Daniel Walk will be held on October 26 in Ipswich. Emmy from Act For Kids, Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy , Melissa Pedersen from ICYS and Kerry Orr from Act For Kids. Rob Williams

IPSWICH will march to raise awareness of child safety this month, with specialists in the field to address the growing number of members of the community taking part in the annual Walk for Daniel.

Named in honour of Daniel Morcombe, the walk involves hundreds of Ipswich school students, police, and child safety advocates from a variety of backgrounds.

This year's walk kicks off from d'Arcy Doyle Place at 10am on October 26, winding its way up Limestone St, down Waghorn St and back on to Brisbane St, before returning to d'Arcy Doyle Place.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy said this the ninth year Ipswich had supported the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.

"It is gathering momentum all the time," Snr Const Sheedy said.

"This year we have 240 kids coming in from Ipswich West State School, plus we also have Ipswich State High and Redbank Plains State High involved."

The day's events start in d'Arcy Doyle Place at 9am, with speeches from Amanda Margerison from Ipswich Community Youth Service, and ACT for Kids psychologist Amy Kaukiainen.

Ipswich North Rotary will support the event with a sausage sizzle, and Ipswich City Council is also a backer.

Anyone can join the march and wear red to show support for the cause.

The walk aims to remind the community to recognise children at risk, to react and report incidents to police.

"We ask children and adults to be aware of your surroundings, act on your instincts and report if something doesn't seem right," Snr Const Sheedy said.