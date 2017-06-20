Walk on Wheels Ipswich has you covered

GOOD RANGE: Walk on Wheels manager Lauren Antonenko is always seeking out new products for customers.

WALK On Wheels Ipswich will celebrate its first year at its Booval premises, after having been in Ipswich Central.

Manager Lauren Antonenko is pleased with how the transition has gone at Unit 4, Brisbane Rd, Booval.

"It really has been excellent. There have been very positive responses from our existing clients,” Ms Antonenko said

"They are happy with the ease of access and the additional space.

"I now have seven staff to cater for the demand. Being near Jaycar has been a good reference point,” she said.

"We have been able to expand our agency lines. I know we are now doing more with the Department of Veterans' Affairs and we have an expanded range of bariatric support services and products. We have mobility products including walkers and scooters, bathroom and toilet aids and lots more.”

The business is geared up to care for the participants of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Walk On Wheels has also expanded its range of products to cater for pediatrics that are expected to be in store from the end of July.

There is also a large range of mobility aids, walking aids, mobility scooters, power chairs and daily living aids, plus it is possible to offer specialised equipment for rehabilitation. Knee scooters are an alternative to crutches and are popular along with the pediatric products.

"We have a unique service where, under the guidance of a physiotherapist, we will provide an in home service,” she said.

"What it means is that the physio can arrange to take out equipment and trial it in the home of the patient. The benefit is that the physiotherapist can see how it goes and have the option to choose something else.”

Walk On Wheels Ipswich can offer home care packages to people aged over 65 years of age and has contracts with Blue Care, Oz Care, Anglicare and Envigor among others.

The big news is the launch of the NDIS into the Ipswich region. "The NDIS means that the individual is allocated a particular sum of money and they can do their own transactions.

"I think that is fantastic because it empowers the participant and is a great step forward.”

It is clear that the NDIS will bring the purchasing power to the participant and means more locally available services and products can be accessed.

"We have been a small fish in a very big sea - now participants can make the choice,” she said.

Walk on Wheels provides Certegy Ezi-Pay options.

"The ability to have a payment system for purchasing or the ability to rent product takes away possible stress at a time when it needs to be simple,” she said.

Walk on Wheels is always seeking out new products and services.

Ms Antonenko said that its Facebook page will have up-to-date announcements on the latest developments.

"We have a new product. I cannot believe it - it puts your socks on. It is called, aptly, Sockee.

"It is amazing what people invent and it makes life for some people more comfortable.

"After all, that is what we want,” she said.