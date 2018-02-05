Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Entertainment

Waleed Aly burned in awkward interview

Waleed Aly responds to an awkward TV moment on The Project.Source:Supplied
Waleed Aly responds to an awkward TV moment on The Project.Source:Supplied
by Matt Young

THE Project host Waleed Aly was surprised by a Peter Helliar joke gone awry thanks to an interview subject who gave just as much cheek.

The co-hosts were having a discussion with controversial economist and health services manager Stephen Duckett, also Grattan Institute's Health Program Director.

The subject focused on whether hospital safety data should be made public and to provide some light entertainment, comedian co-host Peter Helliar asked Dr Duckett: "Doctor, Waleed has just been in hospital. I'm not sure what for - I think it was cosmetic - he still looks a bit dodgy to me. Should I keep my distance?"

With a raucous laugh, doctor Duckett replied with this zinger: "Well, some might say you should always keep your distance from Waleed".

The crowd responded with an uncomfortable sigh.

"What did I do to you?" a ruffled Waleed replied in jest.

The story was in response to a Grattan Institute report suggesting hospitals rely on a "veil of secrecy" over hospital safety rates.

Related Items

Topics:  interview the project waleed aly

News Corp Australia
VIDEO: Animal rights group stops truck at Ipswich meatworks

VIDEO: Animal rights group stops truck at Ipswich meatworks

A representative of the group said they went to the site to 'spend a few moments with the animals'

Kalbar rose farm continues to bloom

FAMILY BUSINESS: Bartons Rose Farm in Kalbar spans generations. Owner Pam Barton (centre), her daughter Renee Noe and her granddaughter Brooke Noe are all involved with the business.

Kalbar green thumbs hope to attract more locals and tourists

VIDEO: Knife-wielding robber on the loose near Ipswich

He also stole a sum of cash from a service station at Willowbank.

Detectives have released CCTV into robberies near Ipswich

Mums flock to meet mummy blogger idol

Mums from across Brisbane and Ipswich packed the Orion Hotel to see Melbourne-based mummy blogger, Sophie Cachia today.

Women from across Brisbane and Ipswich came to see The Young Mummy

Local Partners

Netflix drops The Cloverfield Paradox with no warning

WELL, that came out of nowhere. Netflix gave fans two hours’ notice that it was releasing the next movie in a massive franchise.

Gary Oldman’s ex-wife: ‘He wrecked my life’

Gary Oldman and Donya Fiorentino in happier times. Picture: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gary Oldman’s ex has accused him of wrecking her life

Glam life of Steve Jobs’ daughter

Eva Jobs — daughter of Steve Jobs. Picture: Instagram

Steve Jobs’ daughter shows off glamorous life on Instagram

How much should you tell your new partner?

Relationship expert Dr Nikki Goldstein. Picture Craig Greenhill

How much should you tell your partner about previous relationships?

premium_icon ‘Office sex the biggest mistake of my life’

Off Limits by Clare Connelly. Picture: Supplied

Read the new Mills & Boon romance novel, Off Limits: Part 2

How Margot Robbie’s teachers remember her

Preschool photo of Margot Robbie at Somerset College on the Gold Coast

Robbie is often a topic of conversation

First look at Chicago West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newborn daughter Chicago has been seen for the first time. Picture: Supplied

Chicago West, has been seen publicly for the first time