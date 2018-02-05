Waleed Aly burned in awkward interview

Waleed Aly responds to an awkward TV moment on The Project.Source:Supplied

THE Project host Waleed Aly was surprised by a Peter Helliar joke gone awry thanks to an interview subject who gave just as much cheek.

The co-hosts were having a discussion with controversial economist and health services manager Stephen Duckett, also Grattan Institute's Health Program Director.

The subject focused on whether hospital safety data should be made public and to provide some light entertainment, comedian co-host Peter Helliar asked Dr Duckett: "Doctor, Waleed has just been in hospital. I'm not sure what for - I think it was cosmetic - he still looks a bit dodgy to me. Should I keep my distance?"

With a raucous laugh, doctor Duckett replied with this zinger: "Well, some might say you should always keep your distance from Waleed".

The crowd responded with an uncomfortable sigh.

"What did I do to you?" a ruffled Waleed replied in jest.

The story was in response to a Grattan Institute report suggesting hospitals rely on a "veil of secrecy" over hospital safety rates.