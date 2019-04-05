Wake up call for 'silly' thieves busted shoplifting

A SUNSHINE Coast magistrate says "something must have been in the water" the day three young women shoplifted from the same place on the same day.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday heard three separate guilty pleas to minor shoplifting matters from Sunshine Plaza on March 5.

Holly Jade Hepworth, 19 and Ella Jayne Kemp, 18, were caught leaving Target with make-up they didn't pay for stuffed in their bags.

Holly Jade Hepworth was sentenced to a 12 month good behaviour bond after shop lifting from a business at Sunshine Plaza. Contributed

The court heard Hepworth ripped the packaging off, left it on the shelf and walked out of the shop with eye shadow and other cosmetics in her bag.

Ella Jayne Kemp was sentenced to a 12 month good behaviour bond after shop lifting from a business at Sunshine Plaza. Contributed

Kemp also faced similar charges after stealing three small eye shadows. The teenagers were extremely remorseful for their actions and supported in court by their mums.

Jessica Lee Lowes, 20, was also busted for stealing a phone accessory from Sportsgirl saying it was a "gift for a friend".

Despite having the funds to purchase the item, Lowes "didn't want to pay the $20 price tag" and knew she had done the wrong thing.

"She was going through a personal situation and made a very silly mistake," duty lawyer, Rose Killip said.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said the behaviour was "just silly" and it put their reputation at risk.

"I hope you bear this in mind when tempted to do something silly again," he said.

Kemp was ordered to pay $15.32 restitution for the make-up and Hepworth was ordered to pay $17.66. All three women were given a 12-month good behaviour bond.

No convictions were recorded.