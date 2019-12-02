Waitress spills on Sam Burgess: ‘We’re dating for sure’

c c c c c c c

c c c c c c c

A waitress snapped cuddling former NRL superstar Sam Burgess has revealed she is smitten with the "tall, golden" footballer after spending time with him at his eastern suburbs penthouse.

American-born bar worker Oak Schuetz was seen embracing the newly retired South Sydney Rabbitohs player outside her Matraville home early on Sunday.

She told The Daily Telegraph the pair had been dating for just four days but hoped she was not "just a fling" as he negotiated a divorce from his estranged wife Phoebe.

Sam Burgess and Oak Schuetz in Matraville on Sunday.



Ms Schuetz, 27, said she had spent at least two nights at the star's penthouse in Coogee since they met on Thursday at the CBD Establishment bar, where he chatted her up in the drinks' queue.

She said the pair hit it off immediately but left separately at the end of the night, at his request, to avoid being seen together in public.

They returned to his home where she spent the night.

"I went over to his table to say thank you for the drink and he introduced me to his mother and friends. I was embarrassed to meet his mother so soon but she was friendly and seemed to like me," she said.

Ms Schuetz says she is going to “take a chance on Burgess.

"We hit it off and he said we should leave to go back to his, but separately, he didn't want people to see us leave together.

"His apartment is lovely and so is he. I know he's getting divorced and he's going through a tough time but, like my motto goes, 'why not?'

"I'm going to take a chance on him. Maybe it's just a fling. I hope it's not, but it's fun right now. We're dating for sure - it's exciting."

Burgess, 30, was seen driving his BMW SUV into the driveway of the young woman's home on Sunday.

Sam and Phoebe Burgess at the 2016 Dally M Awards. Picture: Getty

The pair hugged and chatted and he was seen handing over her mobile phone before flying to Brisbane.

Ms Schuetz arrived in Sydney a month ago from Seattle and is currently waitressing at O Bar and Dining at the Opera House.

"I just like him, he seems genuine, he asked me that first night if I knew who he was and when I said I had no idea, he said 'that's perfect'," she said.

"He said he'll see me when he gets back from Brisbane.

Sam Burgess in action for the Rabbitohs. Picture: AAP

"I googled his wife Phoebe, she's so pretty, prettier than me.

"I'm just going to go for it and see what happens."

The high-profile player split from the mother of his two children in September.

Burgess has since been banned from going within a kilometre of her family home in the Southern Highlands after an alleged row with her father Mitchell Hooke.

He was charged with domestic violence-related intimidation and police have filed an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order to protect Mr Hooke. Burgess's lawyer has denied the allegations in court.

The former Rabbitoh gives the US waitress a warm hug.

Ms Schuetz’s motto “Why Not?” is tattooed on her arm.