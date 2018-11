Jack is a five-year-old male birman that needs a home where he will be an inside cat only. He loves scratches and cuddles. Drop into the RSPCA at Wacol to say hi.

Jack is a five-year-old male birman that needs a home where he will be an inside cat only. He loves scratches and cuddles. Drop into the RSPCA at Wacol to say hi. Contributed

THESE adorable dogs and cats are hoping Ipswich readers will see how cute they are and hopefully give them a good home.

These adorable faces are currently waiting at the RSPCA in Wacol for a family to call their very own.

If you would like to adopt an animal today, head on down to the RSPCA, which is located at 139 Wacol Station Rd, Wacol.