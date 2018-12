Pixie is a 11-month-old female kelpie mix who is very smart and loves to be active. She will need lots of exercise and enrichment toys like puzzles and kongs. Adoption price is $320.

HUNDREDS of animals are currently in RSPCA shelters right across the state looking for a new family to take them home.

They wait anxiously for someone to fall in love with them so they can return that love.

If you are able to provide a loving and caring home for these pets, drop into the RSPCA at Wacol.