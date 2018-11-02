Menu
UNDERWAY: Construction is underway of a new C&K Kindergarten for Ripley.
Wait list now open for new childcare centre

Ashleigh Howarth
by
2nd Nov 2018 10:00 AM
A NEW childcare centre is set to open in Ripley next year.

Set to care for 87 children, C&K Ripley will open in early 2019 on the corner of Nevis and Fischer Roads. The site is opposite a designated neighbourhood community space which includes space for a future school.

The centre will care for children aged between six weeks old to five years.

C&K chief executive officer Jane Bourne said the company was excited to be expanding into Ripley.

"For families travelling to access childcare creates additional strain and stress to their already busy schedules," she said.

"We strongly believe in connecting to and becoming part of the community, and we are looking forward to becoming part of Ripley."

A number of positions will become available in the coming months for educators to join the team.

C&K are currently looking for a director to commence at the end of January. In the coming months they will also be looking to hire one early childhood teacher, three group leaders, two assistants, one chef and a clerical officer.

"We look forward to opening this new local service and offering an opportunity to experience the C&K difference," Ms Bourne said.

 

C&K Ripley will be open weekdays from 6.30am- 6.30pm.

The wait list is now open, email ripley@candk.asn.au.

