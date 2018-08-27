Wait is over for new emergency department in Ipswich

NOW OPEN: Emergency Medicine Director, Dr Tony Lourensen, practice manager Trudy Anderson and administration clerk Anna Lowe in the new St Andrew's emergency department.

Cordell Richardson

THE only private hospital emergency department in Ipswich opens today.

The St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital's emergency department is the latest addition to the hospital following a $64 million redevelopment.

St Andrew's CEO Jude Emmer said the investment from Ramsay Health Care gave patients the choice between private and public emergency care in Ipswich.

"At St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital, we pride ourselves on providing world-class facilities and services for the Ipswich community," Ms Emmer said.

Our development means that we now have a world-class, 24-hour emergency department that can support the thriving local community.

"This is important as it affords our patients the choice of receiving private emergency care close to home."

New patient accommodation, two new operating theatres and a sterilising department, a new Oncology Unit and Intensive Care Unit, a multi-storey car park and a new kitchen were also included in the St Andrew's Master Plan.

The Emergency Department is a six-bed facility with two treatment rooms and a large resuscitation bay and is fitted out with the latest technology and equipment including cardiac monitoring capabilities for all acute beds, bedside ultrasound and video laryngoscopy.

The newly built, undercover ambulance bay is equipped with a hazardous materials shower and has direct access to the resuscitation room providing optimal conditions for the best patient outcomes.

The department was designed with work-flow in mind so everything a patient may need is at the team's fingertips, including being co-located with IMED radiology, which have placed a state of the art CT scanner and plain imaging unit within the department.

Emergency Medicine Director Dr Tony Lourensen said the new spacious treatment bays and wide corridors would give patients the room they needed when they were sick, and catered for the whole family.

A screen has also been added which is updated in real time to display the expected waiting time, doctors on duty and the latest developments in the hospital.

"We are committed to developing a stable team of specialist emergency physicians (FACEMs) and advanced emergency medical officers at St Andrew's," Dr Lourensen said.

"The team of doctors and highly skilled nurses, led by Nurse Unit Manager Julie Wilson, boast excellent clinical skills and customer service.

"Part of our high-quality care is recognising how stressful it can be waiting for emergency assistance.

"St Andrew's, therefore, aims to make the wait as short as possible and has gone as far as to develop a clock showing how long the wait is likely to be.

"This is updated in real-time and is displayed in the waiting room and on the hospitals website.

"We still, however will make sure we are not rushing you out of the department before a proper assessment has been made."

Presentation to St Andrew's Ipswich Private Emergency Department incurs a gap fee.

This fee is not covered by private health insurance and is waived if admitted.

Emergency department accounts will consist of a Medicare rebate component and an out of pocket (non-refundable from Medicare or private health fund) component.