Wagners submits plan for export hub at Wellcamp Airport

WAGNER Corporation has submitted the plans for its massive new regional trade distribution centre at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport to the council.

The development, which was announced by the State Government in October for two regional centres in Toowoomba and Cairns to improve agricultural exports, was put forward to the council officers last week as part of a formal submission.

According to the report by Precinct Urban Planning's Paul Kelly, the 3400sq m distribution centre would employ 25 people and supply about 500 tonnes of fresh produce a week for freight aircraft.

"The regional trade distribution centre seeks to co-locate with, and will form an integral component of, the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport being a domestic and international airport servicing Toowoomba, the Surat Basin energy province and the broader Darling Downs region," he wrote.

"The proposed centre will support rapid airfreight access for this region's high-value agricultural producers to key international markets and will support regional job creation across the agricultural sector.

"The export products handled by the facility will mostly comprise meat and dairy products, fruit and vegetables and packaged nuts.

"Freight will be brought to the site, unloaded, scanned and packaged into unit load devices before being loaded onto aircraft.

"It is expected that over time the facility will supply five freight planes per week with an average of 100 tonnes of freight per plane."

Based on the plans, the site is slated to be named the Wellcamp International Air Cargo Centre.

The application also included several specialist reports and plans related to landscaping, engineering, waterways, noise impacts, stormwater and traffic impacts.

The council will respond with a request for further information soon.