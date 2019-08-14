Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Wages rise by only 0.6% in June quarter

by Alex Druce
14th Aug 2019 12:29 PM

Total hourly rates of pay, excluding bonuses, rose by 0.6 per cent in the June quarter, narrowly beating market expectations of a 0.5 per cent rise.

Year-on-year wages growth of 2.3 per cent was in line with predictions but has now remained stagnant for four consecutive quarters, according to the seasonally adjusted wage price index from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

Inflation, a measure of the cost of living, also rose by 0.4% in June.

The Australian dollar edged lower after the figures were released, dropping from 68.03 US cents to 67.96 US cents by 1135 AEST.

Did your wages rise in June? Let us know how in the comments below.

More Stories

economy stagflation wages

Top Stories

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News REGIONAL Australians are signing up in record numbers to Australia's best value digital news subscription bundle. HERE'S WHY

    100-lot retiree relocatable home project for sale for $2.5M

    premium_icon 100-lot retiree relocatable home project for sale for $2.5M

    Property It's one of the state's largest buy-back relocatable home schemes.

    Driver swerves to miss truck, hits culvert

    premium_icon Driver swerves to miss truck, hits culvert

    News Police, ambulance units attend single-vehicle crash

    Contentious Ipswich Facebook page to shut down

    premium_icon Contentious Ipswich Facebook page to shut down

    Council News The page that has 'highlighted corruption' in Ipswich has closed.