WAG recalls home robbery ‘horror’

The glamorous partner of a football superstar has spoken about the horrifying robbery that saw the pair held at knifepoint.

Dele Alli's girlfriend has thanked fans for their supporter as she described the robbery as a "horror of an experience".

Ruby Mae was with the Tottenham star when he was battered by knife-wielding thugs who forced their way into his $3.7 million home.

Alli was punched in the face after the group of masked bandits called for them to hand over their valuables.

A police investigation is now underway after the violent thugs escaped with expensive watches and jewellery.

Stunning model Ruby Mae has confirmed they are all safe as she spoke to her 93,500 followers on Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone for reaching out, a horror of an experience but we are all safe," she wrote.

Just days after the horrifying attack, Alli has returning to training with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side.

He was pictured as he cruised to the club's Enfield base in his flash blacked-out Rolls Royce.

Harry Kane has revealed Alli is "shocked and angry" after speaking to his teammate about his "horrible" robbery scare.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the Spurs skipper said: "So I text him after it happened and he seemed OK.

"Obviously when anything like that happens I guess you'd be in a little bit of shock and I think he was a little bit angry.

"But he said to me obviously the most important thing was he was ok, his family, no-one was hurt or anything like that."

It is understood that the masked intruders evaded Alli's security guard who stays on the premises at all times.

Three watches worth at least $AUD660,000 were taken during the raid - but the footballer's pals plan to make them impossible to sell.

