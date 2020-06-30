Waffles, ‘affordable food’ on menu at new country cafe

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Angie Ellis has opened a new cafe called Angies Country Cafe, in Esk.

A HERITAGE-LISTED building is getting a new lease of life as a cafe specialising in waffles.

The building that was previously home to Julie’s at the Rectory has been taken over by Angie Ellis.

It has been a dream for Mrs Ellis to operate a cafe from the building after missing an opportunity 15 years ago.

On Wednesday, she will open Angie’s Country cafe to the public.

“I didn’t pursue it as strongly as I should have. I always thought what a beautiful place to have a cafe,” Mrs Ellis said.

“It’s got beautiful views and we endeavour to have affordable delicious food.”

Their specialty will be waffles.

“Instead of pancakes, we’re doing waffles and we’re going to be doing a fried chicken and waffle option on the lunch menu,” she said.

“As we move along, we will work out what else needs to go regularly on the menu.”

Mrs Ellis has worked in the hospitality industry for about 12 years, mostly in cafe management and as a barista.

Tables ready for hungry customers at Angie’s Country Cafe, in Esk.

She has welcomed chef Adam Christison to the team, who formerly worked at Sticky Fingers restaurant in Esk, along with The Club and Commercial hotels in Chinchilla.

They will be joined by Mrs Ellis’s children Damien and Brooke.

The cafe has three rooms inside the building, one of which has the potential to seat 30 people for large group bookings and meetings once coronavirus restrictions lift.

Angie’s Country cafe will also be home to a small gift shop run by Trish and Martin who specialise in soaps, melts and giftware.

“It will really complement the business,” Mrs Ellis said.