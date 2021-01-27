Menu
Matthew Wade had a number of poor dismissals against India. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Cricket

Wade dumped, Carey gets Test call-up

by Ben Horne
27th Jan 2021 10:07 AM
Matthew Wade has been axed from Australia's Test squad to tour South Africa, with Alex Carey called up.

Australian selectors have kept largely the same outfit that lost 2-1 to India, with Carey and Queensland fast bowler Mark Steketee the only additions.

Wade has been punted after a middling series against the Indians, despite the fact he took one for the team and opened the batting in the first two Tests - and the extra cover he provides as a back-up keeper.

The Tasmanian will instead serve as Aaron Finch's vice-captain for Australia's concurrent T20 tour of New Zealand.

 

 

There are no leadership changes for the Australian Test team, with Tim Paine captain and Pat Cummins his sole deputy.

But Carey's elevation to the squad as a back-up wicketkeeper is the first sign of a potential succession plan being in place.

It is normal to take a back-up keeper to a place like South Africa, particularly in COVID times when a replacement couldn't be quickly transported if Paine was to injure himself.

Travis Head has survived and looks well placed to return to the XI in the middle-order should Will Pucovski return to the side as an opener.

Moises Henriques is the other back-up batsman on tour.

Australia has a huge bowling line-up with Sean Abbott, Michael Neser, James Pattinson and Stekete waiting in the wings should any change be made to the big three of Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

There was speculation Ben McDermott and Jhye Richardson might come into the Test squad, but they're instead with the T20 party.

 

 

 

