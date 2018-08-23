Wacol HQ for Australia's largest automotive manufacturer

NEW MODEL: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Volvo Group's global president and CEO Martin Lundstedt and Volvo Group Australia president Peter Voorhoeve at the opening of their new headquarters at Wacol.

NEW MODEL: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Volvo Group's global president and CEO Martin Lundstedt and Volvo Group Australia president Peter Voorhoeve at the opening of their new headquarters at Wacol. Ashleigh Howarth

AUSTRALIA'S largest automotive manufacturer has opened its new national headquarters at Wacol.

Premier Annastacia Palasszczuk met with Volvo Group global president Martin Lundstedt and Volvo Group Australia CEO and president Peter Voorhoeve to unveil the $30 million development at the Metroplex Westgate Business Park.

The new headquarters is located around the corner in the from their existing production workshop, near the Ipswich Motorway, which has been building trucks since 1972.

"Queensland is proud of its long association with Volvo Group Australia, which has manufactured more than 60,000 trucks for the Australian market at its Wacol factory since 1972,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Its new headquarters and dealership, training facilities and factory expansion are proof Queensland's economy is going strong, our construction and manufacturing industries are powering ahead, and ours is the best state in Australia in which to do business.

"Their commitment to the state is a vote of confidence in our future and testament to the state's economic strength.”

The national headquarters brings more than 200 employees to work under one roof, and also features a large dealership selling Volvo, Mack and UD trucks, as well as a new workshop on a 33,000sq m site.

Two employees have worked with the company at Wacol for 33 years. A further 21 employees have worked there for 30 years or more.

Volvo announced back in 2016 they would be building their national headquarters in the new industrial estate.