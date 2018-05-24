Wacky wonderland a carnival of delights

St Augustine's College is having a Mad Hatter Tea Party school carnival on May 26. IMAGE: AAP/Renae Droop

DON'T be late for this very important date - the St Augustine's College Mad Hatter Carnival is on Saturday.

From 11am to 4pm, the Augustine Heights campus will dole out tea, thrills and carnival delights with a big dose of wacky wonderland fun.

Enjoy traditional carnival favourites including lob-a-choc, bust-a-balloon, bottle tombola and sideshow alley.

Cedric Roettgen gets ready for the St Augustine's College Mad Hatter Tea Party on May 26. IMAGE: AAP/Renae Droop

Browse fete stalls bursting with delicious cakes and jams or find a treasure among the crafts and preloved clothes, books, movies, music and toys.

Thrill seekers and youngsters can enjoy the carnival rides all day for $30 presale of $35 on the day.

And then there's the mega raffle. First prize is $2000 deposited directly into your bank account.

There's also a cent auction with lots of fabulous prizes, live entertainment and displays.

All money raised on the day will be used to fund future schools projects and upgrades to benefit its students.