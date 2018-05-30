Shooting victims farewelled in two different funerals

KATRINA Miles, her four young children and her parents Peter and Cynda Miles will be farewelled later today in two separate services in the West Australian city of Bunbury.

The entire family were killed in a murder-suicide at a rural property in Osmington earlier this month.

Police believe Peter Miles, 61, is the main suspect in the mass shooting after he was found slumped in a chair with his rifle between his legs and a self-inflicted gun wound.

At 10am AEST today, Katrina and her four children - daughter Taye, 13, and sons Rylan, 12, Arye, 10, and Kadyn, eight - will be farewelled in an emotional funeral in the Crematorium Chapel at Bunbury.

The family of Katrina's former partner Aaron Cockman, said yesterday the funeral was "open to all".

Mr Cockman lost his four children in the mass shooting, fronting reporters less than two days after their deaths in a heartbreaking press conference.

Philip Cockman, Aaron's father, told Perth Now he expected the funerals to have a strong turnout.

"It is obviously going to be pretty big because a lot of people feel deeply about it," Philip Cockman said yesterday.

"We have got a big group of people that we know that are going to go but there are also a lot of people in the Margaret River community. We encourage anybody, it is open to everyone."

Mr Cockman said after meeting with the community, they decided to move the funerals to the West Australian city, rather than keep it in Margaret River or Osmington.

"Early on we were meeting with the shire and it was always about the community," he said.

"We have moved it (the funeral) up to Bunbury because of the fact that there are two together.

"This way if people want to travel from anywhere they can all go in the one day.

"We're all holding up all right. We are a tight-knit family but we are not so private that we don't share the grief of the community. The community has as much grief as we do.

"There is a huge big parkland area out the back where people can gather to see. There will be plenty of room," he added.

A handful of mourners have already started to leave tribute messages to the young family on the funeral directors' website.

"Fly free beautiful angels," one friend wrote.

Katrina and her four children will have their own funeral before Peter and Cynda.

A couple named Phil and Debbie remembered the times they spent on the Osmington farm with the family - the site of Australia's worst mass shooting since Port Arthur.

"Thank you for many happy family holidays at the farm, seeing our children grow and grandchildren arrive, through the happy times and through the sad times you've always been special friends. We've been privileged to see Kat grow into a lovely young woman and then into a loving mother to Taye, Rylan, Arye & Kadyn. We will never forget our special friends. Love to All," the couple wrote.

Addressing Katrina's brother Neil, Diana Lokken and Jay Jennings said they were "saddened" to hear about the family's death.

"Neil, Suzanne & family, we were both so saddened to hear of your sudden loss. We had so enjoyed the lovely breakfast at the farm and chatting with all your family during our visit to Australia. May time and the memories of happier days give you strength to overcome your sorrow. Our love and thoughts are with you," they wrote.

Mary and Bob Elton wrote a tribute saying they would "always treasure our friendship of 30 years with Peter and Cynda and family. Expressing our deepest sympathy to all".

Another friend wrote "Fly high beautiful children".

Three hours after Katrina and her four young children are farewelled, a second funeral will be held for the entire family in the same crematorium.

It's believed the second funeral will have a different sentiment to the first funeral - as the police investigation continues and Peter Miles is still considered the number one suspect.

Katrina Miles, her parents, and her kids at a family wedding. Picture: Facebook.

The services are taking place two and a half weeks after their dead bodies were located in a shed which had been converted into a living quarters, for Katrina and her kids after the breakdown of her marriage, at Peter and Cynda's Forever Dreaming farm.

The family is believed to have been slain by Peter, who ended the May 11 massacre by taking his own life.

Police discovered the bodies when called to the property, about 20km from the Margaret River, just after 5am on the day of the shootings.

Commissioner Chris Dawson later confirmed "that all seven deceased suffered gunshot wounds". The tragedy has been described as Australia's worst mass shooting in more than two decades.

Katrina Miles’ four kids were murdered by their grandfather.

HOW IT ALL UNFOLDED

Police previously confirmed that three guns found at the Margaret River property belonged to the property owner, Peter. Within hours of the tragedy, police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the shootings. Detectives and forensic officers spent days scouring the farm. Commissioner Dawson said the incident was one of the worst the force would ever have to deal with.

"The loss of any life is tragic, but four children and three adults, this is a significant tragedy," he said earlier this month. "This devastating incident will no doubt have a lasting impact on the families concerned, the whole community, and in particular the communities in the southwest. These tragedies take their toll on everybody."

The investigation into what led to the multiple murders and suicide is continuing, and the coroner will eventually hold an inquest.

Peter Miles and daughter Katrina at a birthday party in 2017. Picture: Facebook.

One of Katrina Miles' sons who was also killed in the massacre.

Friends have told reporters that Peter "couldn't look after his family" and felt a "sense of failure" because he was facing financial problems and looking for work.

The children's father Aaron Cockman previously said he believed Peter had planned the murder-suicide because he'd been told the siblings, all of whom were on the autism spectrum, were in their beds and appeared peaceful. Mr Cockman said Peter, whose son died years ago, could not bear the thought of losing his other son Neil, who is gravely ill with a kidney illness.

Aaron Cockman, the father of four children killed by their grandfather near Margaret River in WA. Picture: AAP/ Rebecca Le May.

Cynda and Peter were well known in the Margaret River area - for extensive community involvement and a longstanding and successful farm maintenance business.

Katrina and her four children had been or were students at Margaret River Primary School. They had also been home schooled.

Their father, Mr Cockman, was a local carpenter and builder. It is understood he and Katrina had been involved an acrimonious split, which had led her and the children to move in with her parents on their ­property. It is not suggested Mr Cockman had any involvement in the shooting.

The Miles's farm, which they bought in January 2015, boasted two residences and was sold at the time as a "piece of paradise" in a popular holiday destination. But it instead became the scene of a bloody tragedy.

