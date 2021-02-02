Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WA Premier Mark McGowan has taken another dig at NSW’s response to the coronavirus pandemic when revealing his state's testing rates today.
WA Premier Mark McGowan has taken another dig at NSW’s response to the coronavirus pandemic when revealing his state's testing rates today.
Politics

WA Premier’s swipe at NSW

by Angie Raphael
2nd Feb 2021 7:12 PM

WA Premier Mark McGowan has taken another dig at NSW's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic while praising the "amazing" record number of people in his state for getting tested.

Mr McGowan said more people were tested on the first day of lockdown in parts of WA this week than the day after the outbreak in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

The total number of tests on Monday was 16,490 - although not all of them had been processed by Tuesday.

"It was an incredible result," Mr McGowan told reporters.

"Thank you to everyone who came forward and got tested. You've all done your state proud.

"To put that testing number into comparison, this is more than double the number of tests completed the day after the Northern Beaches outbreak in Sydney."

NSW recorded 7531 tests on December 18 - the day after the Northern Beaches cluster was revealed.

But that number actually reflected tests processed in the 24 hours to 8pm the day before.

Originally published as WA Premier's swipe at NSW

coronavirus politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government investigating mine void pumping complaint

        Premium Content Government investigating mine void pumping complaint

        News The State Government is investigating a complaint a waste company is pumping water out of an abandoned mining void into an Ipswich creek

        Prolific thief punished for more than 100 offences

        Premium Content Prolific thief punished for more than 100 offences

        Crime The court heard the long list of items he stole included a fish tank, a gel...

        Man in custody after alleged armed robbery of servo

        Premium Content Man in custody after alleged armed robbery of servo

        Crime Witnesses said at least four police crews had blocked off the scene to the...

        Developer applies to add new rec facilities to estate

        Premium Content Developer applies to add new rec facilities to estate

        Council News Sunnygold International is seeking approval for changes to its Six Mile Creek...