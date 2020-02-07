Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WA man killed in boating mishap

7th Feb 2020 8:35 AM

A man has died after he and a colleague were tossed from their boat off the Western Australian coast.

Police say early on Friday there was an incident on Peel Inlet, south of Perth, which threw the men overboard.

Their boat continued on without them and is still to be located.

The men were rescued by another boat in the area, but one, a passenger aged in his 30s, died from his injuries.

The skipper of the vessel, aged in his 20s, is helping police with their inquiries.

More Stories

Show More
boating accident perth western australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flash flooding blocks major Brisbane roads

        Flash flooding blocks major Brisbane roads

        News Motorists have been urged to avoid parts of the Bruce Highway, following flash flooding. The Jindalee Bridge is also closed. FULL LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES

        Three months rain in one week due

        Three months rain in one week due

        Weather Australia’s east coast has copped its heaviest drenching in years

        Boost to CMC Rocks camping

        premium_icon Boost to CMC Rocks camping

        News MORE camping secured at Willowbank for country music lovers.

        Aussie passenger fears on coronavirus cruise ship

        premium_icon Aussie passenger fears on coronavirus cruise ship

        News Another 10 people onboard a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive