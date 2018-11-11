WA man flown to hospital after shark bite

Great White Shark seen off the coast of WA.

A BODYBOARDER has been flown to Royal Perth Hospital after he was bitten by a shark at a beach south of the city.

Police say the man, aged in his 20s, felt something grab his leg while at Pyramids Beach at Dawesville about 8.30am on Sunday.

St John Ambulance said the injured man "suffered traumatic injuries to a foot and ankle" and was flown to Royal Perth Hospital.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"He had been attacked on the lower part of the leg, with a couple of meaty bites," witness Damian Baker told Fairfax Media.

The Sharksmart website says the beach was closed until further notice and advised those in waters in the Mandurah area take additional caution.

Premier Mark McGowan said the Sharksmart website, helicopter monitoring program, shark tagging, swimming enclosures and rebates for shark deterrents were examples of his government's action towards preventing shark attacks.

"We just have to keep a level head and make sure we put in place sensible policies based on evidence," he told reporters on Sunday.

"Everything a government can be doing, we're doing.

"I urge everyone not to be too frightened but to take precautions."

Fisheries Minister Dave Kelly on Saturday announced new shark surveillance methods for WA surfing events, a new advertising campaign to educate the public on avoiding shark attacks and an independent panel to advise on new technology and policies.