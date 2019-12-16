Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A key adviser to Western Australia's government has quit after an incident at a staff Christmas party.
A key adviser to Western Australia's government has quit after an incident at a staff Christmas party. Don Bayley
Politics

Top public servent quits after party incident

16th Dec 2019 7:32 PM

A senior adviser to Western Australia's treasurer has resigned after an incident at a staff Christmas party.

Steve Kaless, the senior media adviser to Treasurer Ben Wyatt, quit on Monday after the incident on Friday evening.

"The Department of Premier and Cabinet was made aware of an incident at a staff Christmas function on Friday evening," a government spokesperson said.

"The staff member involved was suspended indefinitely.

"That employee subsequently tendered his resignation this morning."

Mr Kaless, who did not respond to calls, had previously worked as a policy adviser for Premier Mark McGowan when Labor was in opposition.

His resignation is ill-timed for the government with the treasurer preparing to hand down his mid-year budget update on Wednesday.

government public servant western australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Your mum died’: Snapchat breaks tragic hit-run news to son

        premium_icon ‘Your mum died’: Snapchat breaks tragic hit-run news to son

        Crime When he checked his social media, Booval teen Trent Thomsen discovered his mum was the victim of a terrible incident. Police are still trying to find her killer.

        Families cement their roots to mark developer’s big milestone

        premium_icon Families cement their roots to mark developer’s big...

        News A number of trees were planted in a new park, which is set to open early next year...

        Australian Idol star to relive Queen of Soul’s biggest hits

        premium_icon Australian Idol star to relive Queen of Soul’s biggest hits

        News Musical tribute highlights the highs and lows of Aretha Franklin’s life

        Man trapped in vehicle after crash with truck

        premium_icon Man trapped in vehicle after crash with truck

        News A driver is in a critical condition, trapped inside the wreck of a car