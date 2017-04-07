26°
Community

Vulnerable residents urged to apply for electricity rebates

7th Apr 2017 5:03 PM
HELP IS HERE: Struggling and vulnerable seniors and asylum seekers can get help to pay for electricity bills.
HELP IS HERE: Struggling and vulnerable seniors and asylum seekers can get help to pay for electricity bills. Thinkstock

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STRUGGLING pensioners and asylum seekers who are finding it difficult to pay their electricity bills are being encouraged to apply for a rebate of up to $330 a year under new reforms by the State Government.

Premier and Member for Inala Annastacia Palaszczuk said more than 74,000 people in the Brisbane and Ipswich regions who are Commonwealth Health Card holders and asylum seekers could apply for the rebate.

"Health Care Card holders and asylum seekers are eligible to receive this rebate and I urge them to contact their electricity retailer to apply,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"The $330 concession will then be back-dated to January 1 for eligible households, which will go a long way in helping vulnerable families with electricity costs.

"To apply for these concessions, households need to call their electricity retailer and provide their Health Care Card or ImmiCard number.”

The changes to concessions are due to the state's $170m investment over four years to expand the current rebate, in response to the Queensland Productivity Commission Findings. For details call 13 74 68 or visit www.qld.gov. au/community/cost-of-living- support/ concessions/ or www.dews.qld.gov.au/ electricity/rebates.

The Satellite
Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The latest from the city's live music scene

REVEALED: Why a giant dinosaur will be built in Rosewood

CARNIVORE: A theropod dinosaur. Tracks have been found of theropods in the Ipswich-Rosewood coalfields.

Ornithopod and theropod tracks reveal Ipswich's dinosaur past

Fire Station 101 shines again with big award

GLOBAL REACH: Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale and Paul Budde signing a memorandum of understanding between The Global Smart City and Community, Coalition and the Ipswich City Council at Fire Station 101.

Judges say Ipswich startup hub 'not seen in Queensland before'

'SCUMBAGS': New round of utility scammers hit Ipswich

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully.

Tully urges residents to report latest "scumbag" rip-off merchants

Local Partners

Life of Ipswich's 007 to feature in theatre and music

Spicers Hidden Vale retreat to host night in honour of Sidney Cotton

VIDEO: Bilbies triple Easter treat for Ipswich

Bilby triplets came out of their motherâ€™s pouch at the Bilby Burrow earlier this week, the latest additions to the bilby breeding program.

Three joeys emerge from Mum's pouch at nature centre's Bilby Burrow

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

IN THE GROOVE: Don't miss out on live music this week.

The latest from the city's live music scene

Wizards, witches and mystical creatures to light streets

BONANZA: Ipswich Festival parade.

Huge event program for Ipswich Festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The latest from the city's live music scene

The royal treatment for rock and roll

ROCKERS: Port Royal love playing at the Triffid in Brisbane.

Port Royal discuss rock and roll and the future

Calling all word lovers: national poetry prize

PROUD: 2016 Bruce Dawe National Poetry Prize winner Jenny Pollack.

Entries for the 2017 Prize close on May 12

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

Actress Kirsten Dunst.

Actress reveals why she hates shooting sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

REDUCED $20,000!

21 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

Residential Land VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ... $199,000

VACANT BLOCKS OF LAND IN NEWTOWN ARE A RARITY ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE 865 SQUARE METERS AND HAVE A 19 METER FRONTAGE. IDEALY SUITED TO DUAL OCCUPANCY BUT A LARGE...

SECLUDED ENTERTAINER ON 859M2 BLOCK

12 Tina Close, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

What a fantastic outdoor and entertainment area, if Sunday BBQ's and relaxing around the pool are your thing than this family home will suit you and your leisure...

ACREAGE PERFECTION AT PEAK CROSSING

49 Peak Crossing Churchbank Weir Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 $569,000

You will find this perfectly presented home in the sought after acreage estate at Peak Crossing. Indulge yourself in this residence which offers immense visual...

THE RENOVATOR

49 Blackall Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This very modest early 1920's mining cottage is ready to be transformed into something special. Located on a flat tree lined 600m2 block and is within walking...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

Brassall Brick - Superb Investment

4 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after suburb of Brassall is this lowset brick home with three large bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The home has an air conditioned...

Easy Living - Peaceful &amp; Quiet

2A Clare Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $327,000

Located on the high side of the road, this lowset brick home is in a peaceful and quiet setting. The home boasts large living areas, wide hallway and 3 bedrooms...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

&#39;THREE YEARS NEW AND NOTHING TO DO!&#39;

38 Diamantina Boulevarde, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This stunning four built-in bedroom family home is the complete package for both home owners and investors. Not only is it just three years old but it offers you...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

U-TURN HELL: Traffic woes at Brassall Hungry Jack's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

"I had four cars pull in within 15 minutes at 4am this morning."

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!