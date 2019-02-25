Voucher change tipped to slow waste from Brisbane residents

FEES UP: The cost to dump at Riverview has increased but the fee is still half the true cost to the council to dispose of rubbish.

CHANGES to the voucher system could be made to reduce the effects of Brisbane residents dumping loads at Ipswich's over-capacity waste centre.

Since 2008 Brisbane City Council residents have been able to use dump vouchers at Ipswich City Council's Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre.

While the original idea was intended to allow only residents from Chuwar, Karana Downs, Kholo, Lake Manchester and Mt Crosby to access the dump; no specific suburbs were agreed to.

Any Brisbane resident with a valid voucher may access and use the Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre.

A report recommending changes to the system was discussed at last week's Environment Committee meeting and will be discussed at tomorrow's council meeting.

Recommended changes have been handed to administrator Greg Chemello.

It has been recommended Brisbane residents only use vouchers on weekdays and dispose of 100kg of waste per voucher, down from 500kg.

The decision to reduce the amount of waste comes ahead of the introduction of Queensland's waste levy on July 1.

Restricting Riverview facility use to Brisbane residents from Chuwar, Karana Downs, Kholo, Lake Manchester and Mt Crosby has also been recommended to Mr Chemello.

According to the council's report, changes for Brisbane residents should be made due to "overcapacity issues" at the Riverview Recycling and Refuse Centre.

Overcapacity and safety concerns largely on weekends continue at the site.

The report notes staff are continuing to manage the facility "within very difficult site constraints".

The council has also acknowledged isolated incidents where Ipswich residents had purchased Brisbane vouchers through online platforms to save money on disposal fees.

BCC vouchers are available for a cost of $4 per visit while Ipswich residents pay $12 to dump waste at the centre.

To combat the problem, Riverview centre staff now request proof of residency in Brisbane before accepting the Brisbane vouchers.

Since 2008 56,556 Brisbane customers have used the Riverview centre.

More than 160 Brisbane customers use the facility each week; well above the expected patronage between 20 and 40 customers.

In the past four months, 42 per cent of transactions were Brisbane residents.

Ipswich City Council charges Brisbane City Council $26.30 per transaction; a policy expected to generate $219,763 in revenue this financial year.

Ipswich Waste Services staff have spoken with Brisbane City Council's Waste Branch to determine its views on the agreement.

Brisbane City Council staff indicated they wanted to continue with an access arrangement but would be amenable to tighter access restrictions.

Brisbane officers also believe a significant number of Ipswich residents use their Willawong facility.