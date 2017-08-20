Voters show major support for new blood in Ipswich

Ipswich Mayoral candidates rallying to have Paul Tully to stand down from Deputy Mayor. (L-R) Paul Rix, Jack Paff, Gary Duffy, Patricia Petersen, Peter Robinson and Brett Morrissey.

ONE third of the Ipswich voters who turned out to the polls want new leadership while more than 3000 wasted their vote.

On Saturday, 95,864 people filled out a ballot paper.

Of those 95,864, 31.7% voted for a candidate other than the sitting councillors Andrew Antoniolli and Cr Paul Tully.

That's 30,423 votes which could have changed the entire election outcome.

So far 90,906 votes have been counted but only 87,639 of those votes went towards deciding who would be the city's next mayor.

The ECQ website shows 3,267 informal votes were counted which means more than 3000 people did not fill out their ballot paper correctly.

That is significantly higher than the last time Ipswich residents went to the polls to vote in a new mayor in 2016, when Paul Pisasale won in a landslide against Peter Luxton and Gary Duffy.

During the 2016 mayoral election, there were 2,979 informal votes, or 3.07%.

Mr Pisasale retained his position with a whopping 83.45% compared to the 34.72% Cr Antoniolli has secured so far, (Cr Tully has 30.56% of the vote).

On Saturday, at least one elector admitted to casting a vote for Mr Pisasale, despite his name not being on the ballot paper.

For this election about 8000 postal votes are yet to be counted.

Those votes aren't due back until August 29. Electoral Commission Queensland's Nicole Butler said there was unlikely to be a final result until during the week.

She said, if the results were close, a winner might not be declared until all the postal votes had been returned and counted at the end of the month.