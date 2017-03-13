Voters should have a 'reality check'

Senator Pauline Hanson addresses a Pauline Hanson's One Nation election function in Perth on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Labor has won the WA election after a big swing away from the Liberal government.

MAYBE it's time for voters who are feeling alienated by both major political parties to just take a deep breath and have a reality check, concerning the "second coming” of that serial popularist Pauline Hanson.

Now when Pauline was first elected in 1996 she was obviously naive, but was harbouring a terrible phobia, thinking Australia was being swamped by Asians, and because of the High Court's Mabo decision land owners were going lose their properties to Aboriginal people.

Well apart from being swamped by dim sims and spring rolls (great food), Asians have generally assimilated quiet well and don't appear to have overrun us (unless I've missed something), and my property seems safe under Australian law, so you could safely say Pauline was full of s**t.

It didn't take long for voters to wake up to this fact and One Nation imploded under the weight of its own ineptitude and for 20 years Pauline was forced to wonder alone in the wilderness.

Enter 2016 and history seems to be repeating itself, the only difference is instead of Asians Hanson is now targeting Muslims, whether she is racist or not is immaterial, she is cunningly using it to prey on certain people's prejudices.

Now before we all dive headlong into the abyss with Pauline once again, just think which major political party gave Aussie battlers Medicare, Superannuation, fair workplace laws and wages, better public school funding and NDIS, now I'll let you voters number the right box on that one.

KEITH DUNCAN, Pimlico