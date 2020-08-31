Voters' roles in voluntary assisted dying laws

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It would be beneficial to our whole community if more state MPs and candidates seeking election to the Queensland Parliament on 31 October took an interest in the issue of voluntary assisted dying (VAD).

Recently I participated in a very useful public forum on VAD arranged by Aaron Harper, the state MP for the North Queensland seat of Thuringowa who chaired the Health Committee Inquiry that recommended VAD laws for Queensland.

That recommendation was acted on by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk who asked the Queensland Law Reform Commission to draft a VAD Bill and return it by March next year.

But the fate of VAD laws now rests with voters and the people they choose as their local MPs at the October election. Unless a majority of MPs in the next parliament support VAD laws they will not become a reality.

Reliable polls consistently showing four out of five Queenslanders are in favour of laws to allow rational terminally ill people with unremediable suffering to voluntarily choose the timing and circumstances of their own end of life.

It is vital that politicians and the wider community understand that even with the most expert palliative care, the Australian Palliative Care Outcome Collaboration figures show that severe symptoms of suffering persist and are unable to be relieved in approximately 15% of people in the period leading up to death.

Inability to control all suffering at end of life is recognised by a majority of doctors with polling by the leading medical publication Australian Doctor in 2016 revealing two out of three supported VAD law reform.

In-depth parliamentary inquiries - including those in Victoria and West Australia as well as the cross-party inquiry here in Qld chaired by Mr Harper - have unequivocally shown that a significant number of people have non remediable end of life suffering leading to extremely poor quality of death and, in the absence of a legal alternative, terminally ill people are taking distressing and lonely actions to end their own suffering.

Copious evidence now exists to clearly demonstrate that safeguards in VAD laws work and that the so called "slippery slope" arguments by VAD opponents have no basis.

Those seeking to represent Queenslanders in our next State Parliament should know that they will secure voter support if they back VAD laws. Voters in turn need to satisfy themselves that the people they choose to represent them truly reflect their views on this important issue.

Dr Sid Finnigan

MBBS FRANZCO

Queensland State Convenor

Doctors for Assisted Dying Choice