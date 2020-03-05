Voters pick their favourite Div 4 candidate at QT forum

Division 4 Ipswich City Council candidate forum held at the Ipswich Sports Club in Leichhardt on Wednesday night. Candidate Gary Duffy.

Division four candidates at last night's QT candidate forum shared more than 60 votes between them after residents voted for their favourite contender.

Russell Milligan was the crowd favourite, securing 26 of the votes.

HOW YOU VOTED:

Russell Milligan: 26

Susan Dunne: 13

Kate Kunzelmann: 9

Gary Duffy: 7

Shane Blake: 3

Brian Scott: 2

Forum dates

Not sure about what division you are in? Check out this interactive map.

Divisional candidates (please note the divisions don't run in order from (1-4)

From 6pm

March 5: Division 2, YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre

From 6.30pm

March 10: Mayoral Forum, Ipswich USQ Campus

March 11: Mayoral Forum, Springfield USQ Campus