Voters out in full force to elect new mayor

Voters head to the polls for the Ipswich mayoral by-election. Emily Sawrey of Ipswich hands in her vote.

VOTERS have been out in full force across the city today as they execute their democratic right to elect the 50th Mayor of Ipswich.

Lines of people could be seen streaming out of school halls at some voting booths, while smaller stations saw voters walk through the doors at much less pace.

But whatever your preferred party or candidate, most people the QT spoke to agreed this election was one of the most important elections in the city's history.

At Silkstone State School, voter Georgia Mae said her decision had not been an easy one.

"I have lived in Ipswich for more than 50 years and I think this is the most important election I have ever seen," she said.

"Ipswich City Council has been through a lot of controversy lately and we need to make sure we vote for the right candidate to ensure they can move the city in the right direction.

"I have gone through a lot of the candidates ideas and promises, and while it took me a long time to figure out who I was going to vote for, I think I have made the right choice."

At Raceview State School, Michael Joyce walked into the school gates and only grabbed one how to vote card.

While he did not wish to say which candidate he preferred, Mr Joyce did say that he too had thought long and hard about who should lead the city.

"The candidate I chose is someone who I honestly think has the best intentions for Ipswich, and have those intentions at the forefront of their mind," he said.

"But it was a hard decision to make. I thought about it for a long time.

"A lot of the candidates are all just smoke and mirrors, where they tell you one thing but do something completely different.

"I love this city. There isn't anywhere else I would rather live, so I wanted to make sure I voted for the person who I think will do the best job, and I think I have done that.

"There isn't anything else I can do but hope that the person who does win the election does everything they promised to the Ipswich people."

Ipswich voters have until 6pm today to cast their vote.