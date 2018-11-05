Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP
Politics

Voters ‘don’t care’ about dumping Turnbull

by Daniel McCulloch
5th Nov 2018 5:25 AM

CABINET Minister Steve Ciobo has refused to say whether the Coalition government is better off under Scott Morrison, as the Prime Minister prepares for a blitz of key marginal seats in Queensland.

Mr Morrison will visit the Gold Coast on Monday as he kicks off a road trip throughout the Sunshine State.

 

"Lower taxes, more jobs, lower electricity prices, economy building and congestion busting infrastructure, AAA balanced budgets." Mr Ciobo, who voted for fellow Queenslander Peter Dutton in August's Liberal leadership spill, says voters in his home state don't care about the dumping of Malcolm Turnbull.

"I'm not going to get into the history of what happened there. I don't think it serves anyone's purpose," he told Sky News on Sunday.

 

Former PM Malcolm Turnbull (left) and party-elected Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Former PM Malcolm Turnbull (left) and party-elected Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

 

"I also don't think, frankly, that Queenslanders or indeed Australians more generally care about what's happened." The defence industry minister said people recognised the change of prime ministers but had moved on.

"I understand that there is a fascination to keep revisiting and raking over the coals of past events," Mr Ciobo said.

 

Minister for Defence Industry Steve Ciobo during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas
Minister for Defence Industry Steve Ciobo during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

 

"What I'm saying very clearly though is that's not my focus - I'm not stuck in the past - what I'm looking forward to is the future." Veterans' Affairs Minister Darren Chester has also cautioned against focusing on festering leadership frictions within the Liberal and National parties, with less than six months left until the next election "We can't spend the rest of this parliamentary term looking in the rear-view mirror," he told the ABC.

Mr Morrison will tour several key seats throughout Queensland this week. Success in the Sunshine State will be critical to his electoral fortunes. On Sunday, he kick-started the trip by announcing a multi-million dollar pipeline to secure Townsville's water supply.

Senior Labor MP Wayne Swan said the prime minister had a deplorable record in Queensland.

"It is one of savage cuts to health, to education, of cuts to penalty rates," Mr Swan told reporters in Brisbane.

"Mr Morrison's visits to Queensland have been brief and far between ... Sightings of Mr Morrison in Queensland are rarer than sightings of Migaloo the white whale."

Related Items

Show More
malcolm turnbull politics prime minister scott morrison voters

Top Stories

    New state of the art 24-hour gym for Ipswich

    premium_icon New state of the art 24-hour gym for Ipswich

    News State of the art facility to open doors next month

    • 5th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    Riverlink lanes to provide benefit for city

    premium_icon Riverlink lanes to provide benefit for city

    News Top Ipswich bowler hopes new venue boosts interest

    • 5th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    Resident says council's path plan 'a dead-set waste of cash'

    premium_icon Resident says council's path plan 'a dead-set waste of cash'

    Council News The man wants the cash spent on homeless and ice addicts, not a path

    • 5th Nov 2018 10:49 AM
    Names of 10 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

    premium_icon Names of 10 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

    Crime One drug driver was caught while on his way to visit a prison

    Local Partners