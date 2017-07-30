Vote of no confidence in pollies

FOUR-YEAR terms - they have to be joking.

Politicians are the worst value for money we've ever had.

Do they deserve even a one-year term?

Has anyone added up the cost of by-elections, police investigations, lost time due to incompetent placing and replacing of dual citizens, overseas junkets.

You name it, they are a failure.

It's time to modernise and get rid of the dead wood and and the archaic system set up to employ obsolete lawyers, doctors, incompetents and anybody else wanting to ride the gravy train.

It would be appreciated if the media not only reported bad political stories but maybe the good ones, but we seldom hear them.

Politicians really should not be the protected species that they too often seem to be.

JAY NAUSS

Glen Aplin