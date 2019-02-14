Australian rugby locks up another coach

The Brumbies have extended coach Dan McKellar’s contract on the eve of the 2019 Super Rugby season. Pic: Stuart Walmsley/Rugby AU Media

The Brumbies have become the latest Australian Super Rugby club to re-sign their coach.

Dan McKellar will lead the ACT franchise until at least the end of the 2021 season after he signed a two-year contract extension.

It is a show of faith in McKellar, a day before the Brumbies kick-off their season with an Australian conference blockbuster against Melbourne in Canberra.

McKellar was coming out of contract at the end of 2019 but he joined the Rebels' Dave Wessels and NSW Waratahs' Daryl Gibson in signing new deals this week.

After going through three coaches from 2013 to 2017, the Queensland Reds are determined to lock away Brad Thorn to a long-term contract.

The Brumbies missed the finals last year for the first time since 2012 in McKellar's first campaign in charge after he succeeded Stephen Larkham.

But a strong finish to last season and the recruitment of former Queensland Reds skipper James Slipper has many predicting big things in the nation's capital.

McKellar said signing a new deal offers himself and the club certainty heading into the season.

"I can feed the kids for the next couple of years, which is nice" McKellar said.

"But obviously I'm really pleased... you never take these opportunities for granted.

"The club has made the decision early, so it's a vote of confidence in myself, my staff and the playing group as a whole."

