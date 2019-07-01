VOTE NOW: Your favourite hair dressing salon in Ipswich

Last year Morrow & Co. Hair was named the favourite. The salon received more than 120 votes, with many customers sharing their wonderful experiences.

Last year Morrow & Co. Hair was named the favourite. The salon received more than 120 votes, with many customers sharing their wonderful experiences. Rob Williams

HAIR is a personal thing, and so is finding the right hairdresser.

Since beginning the search for Ipswich's favourite salon, the QT has been inundated and had almost 100 nominations.

Close to 1000 people nominated their favourite hair whiz, with many passionate locals tagging their hair specialist.

Last year Morrow & Co. Hair was named the favourite. The salon received more than 120 votes, with many customers sharing their wonderful experiences.

The business opened at 176 Glebe Rd, Booval, in 2016 but owner Amy Morrow had been practising for almost 17 years.

Ms Morrow was thrilled with the win, and shortly after hung up hair scissors, passing the blow-dryer to Tamika Struthers, who renamed the salon She Bangs Hair.

SCROLL DOWN TO VOTE →

Voting closes Thursday night and the winner will be revealed on Friday.