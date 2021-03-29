Menu
The QT is looking to crown Ipswich's cutest dog.
VOTE NOW: Who owns Ipswich’s cutest dog?

Lachlan Mcivor
29th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
DOGS play a priceless role in our lives.

That has never been clearer than over the past year with the world spending more time at home than ever before due to COVID-19.

While it was a big adjustment, and many are still working from home, our furry friends didn’t mind and provided a

The QT asked our readers to submit photos of their best mates and we were inundated with snaps of dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds.

Almost 150 pics of pooches were sent our way and now we want to determine which canine deserves the wear the crown for Ipswich‘s cutest dog.

Make your pick in the poll below.

