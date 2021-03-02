Menu
Vote now for your favourite pizza place in Ipswich.
VOTE NOW: Who makes Ipswich’s best pizzas?

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Mar 2021 1:00 PM
WHAT makes for a winning pizza?

Is the secret to an unbeatable pizza found in the highest quality toppings, in rich tomato paste or does it all come down to the base?

The pizza enthusiasts of Ipswich have spoken.

Last week the Queensland Times asked readers to nominate their favourite local pizza restaurants.

Readers chose four eateries from across the area, including Ozsrio Pizza East Ipswich (Jacaranda St); Domino's Brassall; Pizza Hut Brassall; Pizza Plus North Ipswich.

Get in quick! Voting closes on Thursday morning. 

 

